Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Hologic makes up approximately 2.1% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 133,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.74. 876,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

