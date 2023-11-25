Horiko Capital Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Horiko Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 3.9% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,349,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,074,618. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $78.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,491,333 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.