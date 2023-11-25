Horiko Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Horiko Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for 0.9% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.54. 399,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.52. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

