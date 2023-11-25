Horiko Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2023

Horiko Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRVFree Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for 0.9% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRV traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.54. 399,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.52. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.