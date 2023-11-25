Horiko Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Horiko Capital Management LLC cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 8.5% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $16,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 46.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 286,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 90,643 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 28.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 597,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,671,000 after acquiring an additional 132,182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 20.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in D.R. Horton by 87.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 34,796 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in D.R. Horton by 9.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 106,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.48. 669,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.