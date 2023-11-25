Hovde Group Begins Coverage on Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Premier Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Premier Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

PFC opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $723.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $67.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $30,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,241.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 1,681.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 716,477 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,190,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 340,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,502,000 after purchasing an additional 268,057 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,148,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 244,224 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

