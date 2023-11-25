Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,509 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of Norfolk Southern worth $67,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $6,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $215.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.48.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

