Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,006 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Amphenol worth $78,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $90.41. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average is $83.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

