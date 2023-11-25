Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $64,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,776,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.28.

Humana Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $518.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $501.17 and a 200-day moving average of $485.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $558.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

