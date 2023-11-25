Huntington National Bank Sells 22,316 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,316 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CVS opened at $69.42 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
