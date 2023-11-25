Huntington National Bank Sells 246 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after purchasing an additional 279,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $208.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day moving average is $99.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

