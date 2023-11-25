Huntington National Bank Sells 30,647 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,647 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.51.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

