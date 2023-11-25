Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CFO Eva Renee Barnett Sells 4,055 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eva Renee Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $168,244.44.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 47.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 854,662 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

