Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.88

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $1.90. Immutep shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 41,627 shares traded.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Immutep in a report on Monday, August 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Immutep during the second quarter valued at $555,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immutep by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 117,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Immutep by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Immutep during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer.

