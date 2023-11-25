Inceptionr LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Inceptionr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,778 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,007,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DocuSign by 256.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $42.74 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.84, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. UBS Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOCU

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.