Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Humana by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after buying an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Humana by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,140,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.28.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $518.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.17 and its 200-day moving average is $485.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $558.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

