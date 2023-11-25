Insider Buying: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,981,205.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ivan Kaufman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $183,450.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.04. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after buying an additional 8,928,167 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,820,000 after buying an additional 6,668,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after buying an additional 3,055,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5,353.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 1,007,588 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

