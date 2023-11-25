Insider Buying: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) Director Bruce A. Kiefer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,222.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $358.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.62 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MPB. TheStreet cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on MPB

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.