Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Sells 2,553 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $16,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Backblaze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.19.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Backblaze by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.