Insider Selling: TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) EVP Sells 7,340 Shares of Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $149,442.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,687.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TimkenSteel Trading Up 1.8 %

TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.93 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TimkenSteel

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after acquiring an additional 208,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,014,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TimkenSteel

(Get Free Report)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.