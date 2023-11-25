International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,888. The company has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $155.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

