International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.