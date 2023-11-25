Internet Computer One Day Volume Reaches $48.17 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $4.72 or 0.00012474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $48.17 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00055997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 510,013,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,631,636 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

