Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Stake Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,135 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $101,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $9.05 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

