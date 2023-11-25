Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $934,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

