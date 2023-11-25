IOTA Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $550.36 million and $8.73 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,018,990,414 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars.

