iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the exchange traded fund’s stock.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FM opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 78,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the third quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

