iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Decreased by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,564 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.44. 239,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,152. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

