Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $192.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

