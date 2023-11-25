Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $123.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average of $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

