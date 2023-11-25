Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on J. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $885,311.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after buying an additional 1,169,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,588,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

