Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 795 ($9.95) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LRE. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.63) to GBX 800 ($10.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lancashire to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 715 ($8.95) to GBX 750 ($9.38) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.38) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.01) to GBX 825 ($10.32) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 734.29 ($9.19).

Get Lancashire alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRE

Lancashire Stock Performance

Lancashire Increases Dividend

LON:LRE opened at GBX 660 ($8.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,571.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.56. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 502.87 ($6.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($8.63). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 595.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 591.73. The company has a current ratio of 405.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.