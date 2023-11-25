Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0032

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $94,812.54 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00321129 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $92,105.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

