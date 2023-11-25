JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.79

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.79 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.21). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 96.80 ($1.21), with a volume of 531,474 shares traded.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £637.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.97 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.91.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JLEN Environmental Assets Group
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.