Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Gregory Bowles Sells 3,409 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $19,601.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Gregory Bowles sold 1,664 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $10,250.24.

JOBY stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.17. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 574.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,872,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,214,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after buying an additional 468,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,690,000 after acquiring an additional 866,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 55.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

