Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Cut by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 544,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,184,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 916,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,705,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,408,000 after buying an additional 519,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

