Kaspa Trading Down 5.2% This Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $2.98 billion and $43.93 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 21,672,186,130 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 21,663,210,427.44555. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13884876 USD and is up 7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $82,030,099.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

