Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 42,993 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,993 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $21,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

EFG stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.46. 406,070 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average is $91.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

