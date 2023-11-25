Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $221.41. 1,276,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,649. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

