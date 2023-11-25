KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.43

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and traded as high as $22.60. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 17,898 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNYJY. Bank of America lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

