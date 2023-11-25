Korea Investment CORP Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 715,182 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

CNP stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

