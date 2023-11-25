Korea Investment CORP Has $11.67 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,812 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

