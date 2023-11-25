Korea Investment CORP Has $17.21 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,146 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Sun Communities worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $3,245,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 40.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $124.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $163.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

