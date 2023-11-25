Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 548.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,118 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WTRG. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

