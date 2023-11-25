Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,953 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of VeriSign worth $16,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,339 shares of company stock worth $4,491,972. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $213.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.68.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

