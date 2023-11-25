Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318,062 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $828,901,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $46.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.