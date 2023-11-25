Korea Investment CORP Sells 10,242 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,242 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $1,241,250,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HAL opened at $38.08 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

