Korea Investment CORP Sells 39,027 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,027 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $18,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $120.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average is $113.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.