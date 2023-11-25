Korea Investment CORP Sells 5,350 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 281,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 69,974 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 107,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.6 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

