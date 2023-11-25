Korea Investment CORP Sells 7,936 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $18,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.