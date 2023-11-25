Krensavage Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up approximately 16.0% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Biogen worth $50,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

Biogen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.95. 396,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.32. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

